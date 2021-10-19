Lennox Industries Partners with HVAC Dealers to Install 130 HVAC Units Across U.S and Canada for 2021 Feel The Love Program

Lennox and dealer network complete Feel The Love Week, providing essential heating and cooling equipment and installations to deserving homeowners at no cost

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox Industries proudly partnered with HVAC dealers across the U.S. and Canada to install 130 HVAC units in 37 U.S. states and 5 Canadian provinces as part of the company's Feel The Love program. Selected homeowners received heating and cooling equipment free of charge throughout the second week of October in Lennox' first, week-long installation event.

Each Feel The Love recipient is an unsung hero who may be going through hardship, facing adversity or in need of community support. Recipients were nominated by their neighbors, friends and family members as a way of bringing hope and support to homes across North America. In 2021, Lennox continued to expand the Feel The Love program to honor essential and frontline workers who went above and beyond to keep their communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We greatly appreciate Lennox for choosing us to be a part of this wonderful program," said Courtney Johnson, Dallas Hope Center's housing manager and 2021 Feel The Love recipient. "The installation definitely put a lot of smiles on our board members faces, our CEO's and on mine as the housing manager. There are a lot of things that are needed in the community, and having the organization see those needs and act is very imperative and exciting. I'm very grateful to be a part of it."

The Feel The Love program is made possible through the ongoing partnership of the Lennox dealer network across North America. Since the inaugural Feel The Love program in 2009, Lennox and its dealers have completed over 1,600 free installations, with 130 installations occurring in 2021 alone. Every donated unit comes complete with 3-year Comfort Shield Labor Protection Plans, and Feel The Love dealers donate their time and labor to make the program a success.

"At Lennox, we believe everyone deserves clean, perfect air, and we're dedicated to making sure everyone feels safe and comfortable in their own homes," said Kim McGill, Vice President of Marketing at Lennox Industries. "Through our Feel The Love program, we honor local heroes in the communities where we work and live and are proud to give those in need the perfect air they deserve, thanks to the collaboration and generosity of our dealer partners."

For more information about the Feel The Love program and its impact on the community, visit FeelTheLove.com.

About Feel The Love™

Since 2009, Feel The Love (formally known as Heat U.P.) has been a key program for Lennox Industries to give back to its communities. Culminating in Feel The Love Week, Lennox partners with HVAC installers and local community members in the United States and portions of Canada to deliver units at no cost to people who consistently put others before themselves and need a helping hand. For more information about how Lennox is bringing perfect air to deserving households across the United States and Canada, visit FeelTheLove.com.

About Lennox Industries

Lennox Industries, a division of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), is in constant pursuit of perfect air because we believe everyone deserves it. Whatever your version of perfect is, we can help make it happen. Offering some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, the first ultra-low emissions furnace, and hospital-grade air filtration, Lennox has a history of designing innovative heating, cooling and indoor air quality products. Lennox' approach to product design has earned it more Dealer Design awards than its competitors combined and multiple ENERGY STAR Most Efficient certifications. Lennox is a proud contributor to its communities, investing in the future of the HVAC industry and giving back through its corporate social responsibility program, Feel The Love. For more information about how Lennox is redefining air, visit Lennox.com/Residential.

