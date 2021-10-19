D. Jeremy DeMar joins NGA 911 Team

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NGA 911, LLC, a leading provider of Next Generation Core Services (NGCS) and Advanced 911 Call Handling announced Monday the appointment of D. Jeremy DeMar, MA, CPE, ENP as Director of Engagement and Outreach.

A thought leader and advocate for the emergency communications profession, Mr. DeMar brings close to nineteen years of operational and administrative experience from the 9-1-1 sector to the NGA 911 team. Mr. DeMar first served as a Police Dispatcher at the Emergency Communications Department (ECD) in Rochester, New York. Later, he would be promoted to the position of Dispatcher II (Police, Fire, EMS), and finally, to the position of Shift Supervisor. In January 2018, Mr. DeMar accepted an appointment as Director of Emergency Communications for the City of Springfield, Massachusetts, a position he would hold until April 2020, at which time he would accept an appointment to Executive Director of the Mountain Valley Emergency Communications Center (MVECC) in New Providence, New Jersey.

Mr. DeMar holds undergraduate degrees in Fire Science and Emergency Management, and in March of 2017, he completed graduate studies with the Naval Postgraduate School (Monterey, California), authoring and publishing a Master's Thesis titled "Next Generation 9-1-1: Policy Implications of Incident Related Imagery on the Public Safety Answering Point". His research has been cited in a number of graduate level works, and the term he coined during his graduate studies, Incident Related Imagery, appears in a variety of public safety publications, most recently in a DHS/CISA white paper titled "Next Generation 911 Incident-Related Imagery Impacts 101". In September 2021, Mr. DeMar was selected to provide the keynote address at the Missouri Public Safety Communications Conference, where he delivered a graduate level overview of his thesis research.

Mr. DeMar's service to the 9-1-1 profession extends far beyond his work in the emergency communications center. Previously, he served as the co-chair of the National Joint TERT Initiative (NJTI) representing APCO; on APCO's Atlantic Chapter as a Board Member; on NENA's Education Advisory Board, and as a Board Member of the NG 9-1-1 Institute. Currently he serves on SAFECOM as a member of the NG 9-1-1 Working Group; on APCO's Cybersecurity Committee and on APCO's Standards Development Group for Career Progression in the PSAP.

"It is critical for industry partners and solution providers serving the 9-1-1 community to fully understand the needs of their clients and frontline team members. This is absolutely the case when it comes to proposing, deploying, and supporting cutting-edge technologies designed to improve emergency communications center operations," DeMar said. "In conversations with NGA 911's leadership team prior to my appointment, it became clear to me how committed this group and this organization were not only to furthering the advancement of Next Generation 9-1-1 technologies, but more importantly, doing so only after understanding the needs of the client and its public safety partners. I am extremely proud to be joining the NGA 911 team and excited to see what the future holds for this organization and for the 9-1-1 profession."

"As Director of Outreach and Engagement, Mr. DeMar will focus on creating a welcoming and informative conduit between NGA 911 and the emergency communications community. His expertise in PSAP/ECC administration and operation coupled with his passion for furthering awareness and understanding of emerging technologies in the 9-1-1 space make him a wonderful addition to the NGA911 team," said Don Ferguson, CEO NGA 911.

