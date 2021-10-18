Greyline Promotes Annie Kong and Darren Mooney to Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyline Partners, LLC (Greyline), a global leader in the governance, risk and compliance consulting space, announced today that Annie Kong has been promoted to Partner and Darren Mooney has been promoted to Partner and Co-Head of Business Development. The ascension of Kong and Mooney, previously senior vice presidents in San Francisco and Boston respectively, increases the number of Greyline partners to nine across the U.S. and U.K.

Kong, one of Greyline's longest tenured employees, joined in 2016 as an associate and has risen through the ranks to become the head of both the firm's San Francisco office and venture capital practice. Kong previously worked in the legal and compliance department at asset management firm Bivium Capital Partners, LLC. She has a J.D. from the University of San Diego Law School and B.A. from the University of California, San Diego.

Mooney joined Greyline in April 2020 to launch the firm's Boston office. Mooney's prior experience includes deputy chief compliance officer roles at both Partner Fund Management and F-Square Investments, as well as more than four years in consulting at another regulatory compliance consultancy. He has a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and B.S. from the University of Delaware.

"We are incredibly excited to add Annie and Darren to the partnership," said Greyline Managing Partner Matthew Okolita. "Their contributions have greatly benefited the organization and helped to solidify Greyline as the preeminent firm in our space. We are also proud of the culture we have built to be able to promote upward career progression from within."

About Greyline

With offices across the U.S. and U.K., Greyline is a leading global provider of governance, risk and compliance consulting services. As the largest private, partner-led consultancy in the industry, Greyline focuses on providing dynamic, high-quality consulting and innovative technology designed to solve investment managers' business, regulatory and operational needs. Greyline's clients span the spectrum in terms of size and strategy, including private equity, venture capital, real estate, hedge funds, registered funds, and traditional investment advisers, amongst others.

Media Contact: Sean Wilke

Greyline Partner and Head of Strategic Growth

swilke@greyline.co

