Encycle Introduces Swarm for Heating to Help its Customers Offset Surges in Heating Bills Caused by Dramatic Increases in Natural Gas Prices

Encycle Introduces Swarm for Heating to Help its Customers Offset Surges in Heating Bills Caused by Dramatic Increases in Natural Gas Prices

Encycle expands its Swarm Logic® technology offering to include HVAC system optimization for commercial building heating

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encycle Corporation, a software technology company focused on helping commercial and industrial customers dramatically improve the efficiency of their HVAC systems and energy efficiency programs using IoT-enabled services, is pleased to announce the expansion of its SwarmLogic™energy management technology to the heating side of HVAC system optimization.

Encycle is a technology-driven company that is transforming energy management for multi-site commercial and industrial companies. The company leverages the power of artificial intelligence in its patented cloud-based technology to lower its clients’ electric costs, maximize energy efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. Companies using Swarm Logic routinely reduce HVAC electric costs and consumption by 10%-30% with little or no capital investment. For information, visit: www.encycle.com

Encycle introduces Swarm for heating to help customers offset HVAC heating costs due to increases in natural gas prices



Swarm Logic deployed on cooling systems has been the mainstay of Encycle's autonomous Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offering until now. The development and testing of Swarm Logic for heating has been underway for over a year. Its unveiling comes at an opportunistic time for Encycle's current and potential customers who, like everyone else, are bracing for exponentially higher electric and gas utility bills this heating season, with natural gas prices jumping 112% since January 2021. The alarming price increase will directly affect customers with gas-fired furnaces and electric heating customers whose electricity is supplied by gas-fired power plants.

"Facing the burden of much higher heating bills this winter, companies already struggling from the economic and labor effects of the Covid-19 pandemic now have a new financial threat to contend with," said Steve Alexander, Encycle President and COO. "With HVAC accounting for as much as 40% of a building's overall energy consumption and spend, customers will be scrambling to find new opportunities to reduce peak demand and consumption," Alexander added. "Swarm Logic provides a compelling and low-risk solution, requiring little to no capital expenditures and delivering 2X to 5X returns on program fees almost immediately after deployment."

Swarm Logic is a proven energy management solution that has been successfully deployed at over 1,000 sites with 10,000 rooftop units (RTUs). Typical Encycle customers save 10% to 30% on HVAC energy consumption, spend, and emissions with results verified by independent third-party reviews.

"Encycle is committed to helping large enterprise-scale companies and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) use energy wisely and efficiently, said Ana-Paula Issa, Encycle's Executive Vice President of Sales. "We offer different cloud-based solutions that integrate seamlessly with our customers' existing hardware and equipment, allowing for swift and affordable deployment. There's no need for extensive site studies, and our Swarm Logic software is highly scalable across portfolios containing one site or hundreds of sites."

Swarm Logic can be integrated with a building automation system (BAS), connected thermostats, and IoT-enabled equipment to dynamically synergize power-hungry HVAC rooftop units (RTUs). The AI-enhanced technology enables RTUs to operate most efficiently in response to changing conditions such as outdoor temperature, building occupancy levels, and RTU performance. Instead of operating in isolation, the RTUs become part of a closed-loop system that coordinates RTU activity, balancing energy consumption more logically among the individual RTUs. This approach maximizes efficiency while maintaining desired building comfort levels.

For more information, visit encycle.com, or call 1-855-875-4031 in the U.S. or 1-877-634-0081 in Canada.

Contact: Sally Koepke

President

Koepke Communications

Phone: 216-346-4697

Email: skoepke@koepkecommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Encycle