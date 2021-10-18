CDG Launches New MBS Field Tech Mobile App

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce the launch of the MBS Field Tech mobile application for Android and iOS, which allows company field technicians or anyone else that needs to complete work from remote locations to easily manage the MBS tasks and trouble ticket jobs assigned to them or find a nearby job to work. The app allows MBS users to update statuses, manage equipment, invoke provisioning, generate e-sign docs, access and add customer notes and documents, and send status update texts to customers. MBS Field Tech also supports fleet view capabilities to help techs find field support, when things don't go according to plan, and provides an offline mode for storing information when there is no cellular service available.

According to CDG's Vice President of Product Development, Mike Chalk, "Providing a true mobile application for our MBS customers greatly enhances their ability to work on MBS jobs and tasks from remote situations. While our previous mobile website provided many tools, the new app takes the mobile accessibility and usability to the next level." The MBS Field Tech mobile app was designed and developed in collaboration with Red Foundry, a custom mobile and web app development agency.

About CDG: CDG has been providing scalable, accurate (B/OSS) billing and operational support solutions for voice, video, and data for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers since 1970. Options include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, MBS Customer Care, Network / Plant, Trouble, Service Provisioning, E-Care, Task Management, CRM / Prospects, and third-party financial, accounting, mapping, and facilities management products. Service bureau, hosted, and licensed options are available. Visit our website at www.cdg.ws to learn more.

About Red Foundry: Red Foundry is a digital product design and development consulting firm. Founded in 2009, and led by seasoned business and technology executives, they help clients "Innovate, Transform, and Launch Their Business" by creating award-winning custom native, web-responsive, and cross-platform web, and mobile applications. Utilizing their product-optimized methodology, they work with established corporations to design and build web and mobile products that support their digital transformation, and they partner with entrepreneurs and early-stage startup ventures to launch their technology-enabled business.

