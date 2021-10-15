Athletico Physical Therapy Appoints Michelle Millstone-Shroff to Board of Directors

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy, a leading provider of orthopedic rehabilitation services, today announced it has appointed Michelle ("Meka") Millstone-Shroff to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Meka Millstone-Shroff

Ms. Millstone-Shroff is currently a Senior Advisor at McKinsey & Company and serves as a board member and independent advisor to Public Storage, Party City, Neiman Marcus Group, and Nanit. Prior to her advisory roles, Ms. Millstone-Shroff concurrently served as President and Chief Operating Officer at buybuy Baby, the nation's leading retailer of items for infants and toddlers, and Chief Customer Experience Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc., an omnichannel retailer. Prior to that, she held various senior business development roles at Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. and began her career at McKinsey & Company, with a focus on retail and consumer companies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Meka Millstone-Shroff to our board of directors. Her 20+ year career leading well-established consumer businesses, combined with her energy and passion for the health care industry will be a valuable addition to Athletico," said Ron Rodgers, CEO of Athletico. "Meka's experience growing retail and consumer brands and significant expertise in consumer insights and digital customer experience development, as well as customer acquisition and retention strategies will be beneficial to our business as we further enhance the patient experience."

Ms. Millstone-Shroff added, "Athletico has established tremendous loyalty among its patients, which is a testament to the exceptional care its clinicians provide. This is an exciting time to join the company's board as they grow their clinical network, and I'm looking forward to leveraging my customer-centric experience to help Athletico continue to deliver a best-in-class patient experience."

Ms. Millstone-Shroff holds a Master of Business Administration with distinction from Harvard Business School, a Bachelor of Science in Strategic Management from The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from University of Pennsylvania.

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 560 locations throughout 13 states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

Media Contact:

Dana Andreoli

dana.andreoli@athletico.com

630-259-5156

Athletico Physical Therapy

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy