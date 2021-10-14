The Paley Center for Media Announces The 26TH Annual Paley International Council Summit: Reimagining the Global Media Landscape On November 9-10

- The Paley Center for Media will host the 26TH Paley International Council Summit with the theme 'Reimagining the Global Media Landscape' on November 9-10, 2021.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced the agenda and speaker lineup for its 26TH Annual Paley International Council Summit: Reimagining the Global Media Landscape on November 9-10, 2021. The global virtual summit will bring together international dignitaries, thought leaders, and the most prominent executives across industries, including media, entertainment, sports, music, telecommunications, and technology, to discuss the future of the media industry and the next generation of leaders and creators. The Summit is co-chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Chairman of The Paley Center for Media and Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO of Hearst, and Henry A. Kissinger, 56TH United States Secretary of State and Founding Principal, Kissinger Associates, Inc.

The global virtual gathering will feature The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address "Political Landscape: Global Affairs, Policy, and Perspective," a panel discussion with world leaders and dignitaries centered on today's most pressing issues and their implications on global business and politics today, 2022, and beyond, made possible by the William S. Paley Foundation. Frank A. Bennack, Jr. will moderate this year's keynote, featuring unparalleled insights from Madeleine K. Albright, 64TH United States Secretary of State, James A. Baker III, 61ST United States Secretary of State and Partner, Baker Botts L.L.P., Henry A. Kissinger, and Condoleezza Rice, 66th United States Secretary of State and Founding Principal, Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC.

"The 26TH Annual Paley International Council Summit, Reimagining the Global Landscape, will once again convene international dignitaries, global thought leaders, and the most prominent executives from across industries," said Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Chairman of The Paley Center for Media and Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO of Hearst. "This distinguished group of leaders will share critical insights and help accelerate both the industry and society's transformation agenda."

"The Paley International Council Summit is one of the most important international gatherings for the media industry, particularly as we emerge from a period of global disruption," said Henry A. Kissinger, 56TH United States Secretary of State and Founding Principal, Kissinger Associates, Inc. "We look forward to the exchange of ideas and learnings drawn from the sessions that will shape the global course of business and society today and for many decades to come."

"The Paley Center for Media is honored to host its 26th Annual Paley International Council Summit and convene dignitaries and CEOs from the most influential companies to drive the industry's transformation agenda forward," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We would like to thank Hearst, Nielsen, and Verizon for their continued support, and the William S. Paley Foundation for their support of The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address."

The 26TH Annual Paley International Council Summit includes the following session schedule:

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

The Future of the Telecommunications, Media, and Technology (TMT) Sector

COVID-19 accelerated digital transformation across industries, including the TMT sector globally. This conversation discusses where we can expect the TMT sector to go as the world re-opens.

Mike Fries , CEO & Vice Chairman, Liberty Global

John C. Malone , Chairman, Liberty Media and Liberty Global

A Global Vision for the Media Sector

This session discusses the news and strategic vision of the Vivendi group and a broad view of the evolving media landscape.

Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO, Vivendi

Continuing to Widen the Screen

Sustained action and investment are necessary to address the systemic bias and inequality. This panel of industry leaders explore how to advance equality and inclusion throughout the creative and media supply chain.

Richelieu Dennis , Owner/Chairman, Essence Ventures

Tina Perry , President, OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network

Marc S. Pritchard , Chief Brand Officer , The Procter & Gamble Company

Advertising for the New Normal

This interview examines strategies that advertisers can utilize to help connect a divided world and optimal ways to handle shifts in consumer behavior.

Michael I. Roth , Executive Chairman, Interpublic Group

Video Games and New Frontiers in Interactive Entertainment

A wide-ranging discussion about the challenges the gaming industry faces in maintaining its recent momentum and the global opportunities that await.

Phil Spencer , Executive Vice President, Gaming and Head of Xbox, Microsoft

Dina Bass , Technology Reporter and Seattle Bureau Chief, Bloomberg News (moderator)

The Future of the Global News Industry

With misinformation and fake news on the rise, a panel of global news organizations discuss their evolving approaches to reporting and journalism.

Delphine Ernotte Cunci , President and Director General, France Télévisions

Alessandra Galloni , Editor-in-Chief, Reuters

Gary Liu , CEO, South China Morning Post

Gideon Rose , Mary and David Boies Distinguished Fellow in U.S. Foreign Policy, Council on Foreign Relations (moderator)

Confronting Cybersecurity Threats in Today's Interconnected World

A discussion on the latest cybersecurity threats to individuals and companies, the evolving stakes across all industries, and the growing importance of public-private partnerships.

Craig Jones , Director of Cybercrime, INTERPOL

The Creator Economy Boom

Social media platforms once relied on free, user-generated content to capture audiences and advertisers, but now, content creators wield the influence and leverage to meet their followers seamlessly across platforms. Who are the players in this new economy, and what does it have to bear on the industry-at-large?

Jonathan Miller , CEO, Integrated Media Company

Robert Kyncl , Chief Business Officer, YouTube

A New Age of Entrepreneurs

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore discuss their partnership and portfolio, shared investment philosophy (hint: it's all about vision, capital, and people), and what lies ahead for them in the entertainment and media space.

Alex Rodriguez , Chairman & CEO, A-Rod Corp

Marc Lore , Serial Entrepreneur and Investor

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Creating a Media Behemoth: What's Next?

2021 has been a momentous year in the media industry and one of the most notable events was the announcement of the transformational pending merger of Discovery with WarnerMedia. This session will look at the importance of creating great content, the value of IP, what the future is for the global streaming marketplace, and the new company's strategic advantage over their competition.

David Zaslav , President & CEO, Discovery, Inc.

Ken Auletta , Author and Writer, The New Yorker (moderator)

Growth and Evolution

Steve King will speak about the continued growth and evolution of the fast-changing media landscape.

Steve King , COO, Publicis Groupe

Innovation and Investment: Building a World that Works

Tami Erwin and Linda Boff discuss what innovation and creativity look like in their fields and how diversifying the workforce is key to transforming their industries.

Linda Boff , Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Vice President, Learning and Culture, GE and President, GE Foundation

Tami Erwin , Executive Vice President & CEO, Verizon Business

The Digital Transformation of Telecommunications

Telecom executives weigh in on the latest technological advancements, mergers & acquisitions, and what lies ahead for this global industry.

Cristiana Falcone , CEO, JMCMRJ Foundation

Luigi Gubitosi , CEO, GRUPPO TIM

Entertainment and Platforms in a Digital Age

This conversation explores how – and how not – to effectively reach audiences and produce value as digital media platforms continue to be the industry's innovation drivers, and what the outlook is for the next decade.

Faiza J. Saeed , Presiding Parnter, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

Kevin Mayer , Media Investor and Chairman, DAZN

Major League Baseball (MLB) and National Hockey League (NHL): Traditions for New Audiences

MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., and NHL Commissioner Gary B. Bettman discuss the Field of Dreams and Winter Classic games, and how their leagues are evolving traditions to grow and meet the needs of new audiences.

Gary B. Bettman , Commissioner, National Hockey League

Robert D. Manfred, Jr. , Commissioner, Major League Baseball

Disruption and Adaptation

Strauss Zelnick and Dexter Goei explore the rapid, adaptive shifts that have occurred across the technology, media, and telecommunications sector in recent years, and what we can expect from the media establishment in response to disruptive technologies and shifts in consumerism.

Dexter Goei , CEO, Altice USA

Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Revolutionizing Music Discovery

Ben Schwerin and Oana Ruxandra discuss how Snapchat is developing new tools and experiences, leveraging friend-to-friend communication to bring music to life for consumers, while also democratizing and increasing opportunities for emerging and established artists alike.

Ben Schwerin , SVP of Content and Partnerships, Snap Inc.

Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Business Development, Warner Music Group

The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address: Political Landscape: Global Affairs, Policy, and Perspective made possible by the William S. Paley Foundation

Madeleine K. Albright , 64 TH United States Secretary of State

James A. Baker III , 61 ST United States Secretary of State and Partner, Baker Botts L.L.P.

Henry A. Kissinger , 56 TH United States Secretary of State and Founding Principal, Kissinger Associates, Inc.

Condoleezza Rice, 66th United States Secretary of State and Founding Principal, Rice, Hadley , Gates & Manuel LLC.

Frank A. Bennack, Jr. Chairman of The Paley Center for Media and Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO of Hearst (moderator)

Connecting Capital with Communities

Carla Harris and Edward Skyler discuss how financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley and Citi are reducing the wealth gap by creating equitable access to capital for underrepresented entrepreneurs and business owners.

Carla Harris , Vice Chairman, Managing Director, and Senior Client Advisor, Morgan Stanley

Edward Skyler , Executive Vice President, Global Public Affairs, Citi

The Power of Podcasting

Dawn Ostroff and Dax Shepherd discuss an array of topics including: the phenomenon of podcasting, the power of audio as a storytelling medium, and what their partnership means for dedicated fans and the enduring relevance of audio entertainment.

Dawn Ostroff , Chief Content & Advertising Business Officer, Spotify

Dax Shepherd , Actor & Podcast Host, Armchair Expert

Additional sessions and speakers to be announced.

For additional information, including full schedule, and registration, please visit paleycenter.org/ThePaleyMediaSummit

The Paley International Council Summit registration is complimentary for Paley Media Council members and International Council members. Non-members are invited to apply for membership at the Paley Industry Membership website.

The Paley International Council Summit is made possible with the generous support of the William S. Paley Foundation, Hearst, Nielsen, and Verizon.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The Paley Center's premier programming can be viewed on the Paley Center's YouTube channel and the Paley Center's Facebook page. The general public can access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements, and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

About The Paley International Council

The International Council is an invitation-only community comprised of the world's prominent media, entertainment, and technology executives. The council is co-chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. and Henry A. Kissinger. The council hosts the annual Paley International Council Summit to advance the exchange of ideas and to foster a sense of community. The summit was first held in 1995 in Italy, and, has been held in China, South Africa, Germany, Austria, India, Monaco, Spain, France, Turkey, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

