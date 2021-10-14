Golden State Crosses the Border into Canada with Raymond James Correspondent Services to Custody

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State ("firm") and their financial advisor Michael Rohling of Rohling Wealth Management recently became capable of servicing clients in British Columbia. The firm assisted Michael in navigating and fulfilling the complex international regulatory process to ensure continuity for his clientele in the province of British Columbia.

Michael has been with Golden State since 2018 and is a valued advisor with the firm. He is focused on providing his clients with first-class service even if this means going the extra mile to open additional lines of business in Canada. Golden State's Turnkey Asset Management Program ("TAMP") can now offer Mr. Rohling as well as other advisors to custody through Raymond James Correspondent Services in British Columbia.

"The community of advisors under the Golden State umbrella go the extra mile for their clients every day. Golden State, in return, aims to ensure there are no hinderances that will interfere with them doing their best work and delivering for their clients, which includes opening the road to Canada," said Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State.

About Rohling Wealth Management

Rohling Wealth Management is dedicated to serving high-net-worth clients and corporations by providing independent, comprehensive, and objective financial planning and consulting. We develop long-term relationships with clients by gaining a thorough understanding of their ongoing goals, preferences, and unique circumstances. We are dedicated to customizing plans for every individual's evolving needs. At Rohling Wealth Management, we address everything we do by considering how we would want to be treated by the very best of professional advisors. We manage each portfolio with the care and prudence we use in managing our own family and personal investments.

About Raymond James Canada

Raymond James Correspondent Services is a subsidiary of Raymond James Ltd. Raymond James is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including private wealth management services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, trust services, equity research, investment banking and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of more than 8,400 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$1.17 trillion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 64 research analysts covering more than 1,100 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies, comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, are investment advisers registered with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm's initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.7 billion in advisory assets¹.

Recognized as one of Orange County's largest RIAs2, Golden State's flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With a goal to continue expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

1As of April 2021.

2As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 1, 2021, based on assets under management.

