Deloitte Names Mike Daher Leader of Transportation, Hospitality and Services Sector

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced the appointment of Mike Daher to lead non-attest services for the transportation, hospitality and services (TH&S) sector in the United States. He will collaborate with Eileen Crowley, audit and assurance partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, who currently leads attest services for the TH&S sector. Daher succeeds Karen Bowman, who was recently appointed the Global CXO Program Leader and will continue to oversee the U.S. automotive sector and serve as a member of the Deloitte board of directors. Daher and Bowman are principals with Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Based in New York, Daher will lead the overall strategic direction and market eminence of the TH&S sector and will introduce go-to-market strategies for Deloitte's key businesses including consulting; risk and financial advisory services; and tax. He will oversee a team of 4,100 professionals, who serve most of the TH&S companies in the Fortune 500 across the airline, transportation, cruise, hotel, restaurant, gaming and services sectors.

"Companies within the transportation, hospitality and services sector continue to feel the impacts of the pandemic, which has accelerated digital transformation, M&A and restructuring and convergence throughout the industry," said Daher. "I look forward to leading our cross-functional team of professionals and harnessing the full power of Deloitte's sector insights and unmatched breadth of capabilities to help TH&S organizations emerge from the pandemic stronger, more resilient and more digitally enabled."

During his more than 23 years with Deloitte, Daher has held several client and business leadership roles, most recently serving as transportation subsector leader. He helped TH&S clients to grow, as well as manage costs and operational efficiency, through strategy development, operating model design and digital transformations. He also led engagement delivery innovations such as hybrid managed services and artificial intelligence solutions. Daher served multinational TH&S clients in the Americas, Asia and Europe and spent part of his career in Deloitte's London office.

"Mike brings extensive leadership experience within the consumer industry and across Deloitte, as well as a passion for helping both our people and our clients," said Anthony Waelter, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. consumer industry leader. "The challenges of the last year and a half present many exciting opportunities to appeal to clients in our industry in new and innovative ways. With a focus on transformation and collaboration, Mike and Eileen are ideally suited to guide our TH&S practice to a strong future."

Daher holds a Bachelor of Science from Miami University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan and the London Business School.

To learn more about Mike Daher, connect with him on LinkedIn @MichaelDaher or follow the Consumer Industry on Twitter: @DeloitteCB.

