Syndio Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship; Maria Colacurcio Among 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2021 Builders + Innovators Summit

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing Maria Colacurcio, CEO of Syndio, an equity tech analytics platform, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Colacucio as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

Syndio provides expert-backed technology that helps companies measure, achieve, and sustain all facets of workplace equity, starting with pay. Nearly 10% of Fortune 200 companies rely on Syndio's platform to create more open and resilient workplaces by ensuring employees are compensated equitably and based on their contributions – not their gender, race, or ethnicity.

Half of Syndio's executive team identifies as women, and two in seven are from historically excluded groups. Syndio was founded in 2017, and Colacurcio joined as CEO in 2018. Before that, she co-founded Smartsheet.com, a work collaboration tool for companies of all sizes. Colacurcio has a proven track record of building successful companies with strong core values that are dedicated to its people and customers.

"What an honor to be recognized by Goldman Sachs among such an impressive roster of entrepreneurs," said Maria Colacurcio, Syndio CEO. "This past year has been an incredible time of growth for Syndio, and this award is a testament to our success. Pay equity, increased representation of women and minorities in senior leadership, and workplace fairness have become table stakes for the enterprise. Our software makes it easier for companies to understand why they may not be paying equitably, and how to fix it."

"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Maria Colacurcio as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Maria Colacurcio

Maria Colacurcio is passionate about workplace equity—where everyone is valued for who they are and their contributions.

Colacurcio is CEO of Syndio, a SaaS startup helping companies around the world create an equitable workplace for all employees, regardless of gender, race, or ethnicity. Prior to Syndio, she co-founded Smartsheet.com, which went public in 2018, and spent three years at Starbucks, one of the first Fortune 50 companies to go public with pay equity results. Having started her career working on congressional campaigns, she has a long history of mission-driven work, and a compassionate and competitive attitude to spur change.

Colacurcio serves on the board of the nonprofit Fair Pay Workplace and has been named by Goldman Sachs Builders + Innovators Summit one of this year's 100 most intriguing entrepreneurs. A total shoo-in for Hamilton, she holds a BA in History and Political Science from Whitworth University, where she minored in music and studied vocal opera.

As a CEO and a mom of seven, Colacurcio is walking the walk on eradicating workplace inequities. In our Zoom-centric world, she was able to raise a $17.1 million Series B investment in January 2021 while eight months pregnant (most people had no idea she was expecting) and is often breastfeeding her seven-month-old baby, Mila, during leadership 1:1s, team meetings, and product demos.

About Syndio

Syndio's mission is to empower employers to eradicate unlawful pay disparities due to gender, race, and ethnicity and make ongoing compensation decisions that are consistent and equitable. Nearly 10% of the Fortune 200 companies use Syndio's software to drastically reduce legal risk, save millions in ongoing remediation, and create a positive brand reputation, which helps attract and retain top talent at every level of the business. Over time, we help companies close their pay gap. Syndio is proud to partner with brands – including Salesforce, Nordstrom, General Mills, Nerdwallet, Match Group and many more – who are leading the way in equity and setting the standard for workplace fairness. Syndio was founded in 2017. Today, half of Syndio's executive team is female, and two in seven are from historically excluded groups.

