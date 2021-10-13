Goldman Sachs Names Jason Gates to its List of 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs Compology CEO Jason Gates will be recognized for his innovative leadership at the 2021 Goldman Sachs Builders + Innovators Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Compology, the leading sustainable waste metering company, announced that its founder and CEO, Jason Gates, will be recognized as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at the Goldman Sachs Builders + Innovators Summit.

Compology logo (PRNewsfoto/Compology)

The Goldman Sach Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs list highlights executives who drive meaningful change with creativity, innovation, and out-of-the-box thinking. Previous honorees include trail blazers like John Foley, Founder and CEO of Peloton, Sarah Kauss, Founder of S'well, and Neil Bluementhal, Co-founder of Warby Parker.

As Co-founder and CEO of Compology, Jason Gates is bringing smart, sustainable solutions to waste management and transportation. Specifically, Compology's AI-powered cameras track dumpster fill levels, identify contaminants, and provide waste intelligence data to businesses and cities. Ultimately, this helps to reduce waste, improve recycling rates, reduce CO2 emissions, and cut costs. Compology's technology has helped to drive sustainability at dozens corporations including McDonalds, Nordstrom and ADT Security, while reducing associated sanitation costs by 30% on average. Compology was recognized as a B-Corp for its social and environmental impact.

Gates's work will be honored at the 2021 Builders + Innovators Summit this week in Napa, California. In addition, the conference will feature clinics and lectures led by established business leaders, entrepreneurs, and scholars.

"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Jason Gates as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."

"Over the years, Goldman Sachs's program has included many of the entrepreneurs and business leaders that I look up to and I'm honored that I was selected to be a part of this impressive group," said Jason Gates. "Bringing technology and innovation into overlooked industries like waste management is critical to reducing the enormous carbon footprint of waste and landfills while driving impactful change."

About Compology:

As the leading provider of smart camera and artificial intelligence solutions in waste and transportation, Compology helps move the world's raw material, finished goods and waste with the smallest footprint possible. Compology, a certified B Corporation headquartered in San Francisco, delivers unprecedented visibility to both the waste and trucking industries, serving some of the largest Fortune 500 companies, property management firms, waste hauling and trucking companies, waste brokers and services providers and cities and universities. Each industry uniquely applies Compology's core data points—fullness, content, location and activity—to operate more efficiently and sustainably. Visit www.compology.com for more information.

