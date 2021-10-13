Aware raises $60 million in Series C funding led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware, the leading enterprise-grade, collaboration governance platform making sense of human behavioral data, today announced that it has raised a $60 million Series C round led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, with participation from previous investors including Spring Mountain Capital, Blue Heron Capital, Allos Ventures, Ohio Innovation Fund, JobsOhio and Rev1 Ventures, and continued support from Draper Triangle Ventures and JumpStart. The round will help the company scale its AI-driven, human-centric SaaS solutions for collaboration governance and data insights. Aware enables enterprises to overcome common legal and compliance barriers to collaboration adoption, address growing data risks and insider threat concerns, and empower employees by creating more empathetic, flexible, and human-centric workplaces.

Aware

In today's diverse, hybrid workplaces, organizations frequently turn to messaging and collaboration tools to meet the growing need for productivity and knowledge sharing. However, these platforms weren't designed to handle the operational, data governance complexities of modern businesses. Aware is the only comprehensive solution to keep businesses in sync, leveraging native APIs and webhooks to collect and analyze human data from collaboration platforms without involving IT. Its solutions are trusted by industry leaders across sectors, including AIG, AstraZeneca, BT Group, Memorial Health, MercadoLibre, Rivian, Sunlife Financial, and Wipro, among many others.

"Aware continues to be the leading force for digital collaboration insights, giving companies a better understanding of their workforce and the ability to manage the risks associated with digital conversations and remote collaboration," said Jeff Schumann, CEO and Co-Founder of Aware. "Aware's continued adoption as essential tech further shows how AI solutions are key to building more transformational businesses."

The human data created by digital collaboration platforms used extensively in hybrid workplaces is abundant and unique, full of human risk but also rich with insights to empower employees. According to IT analyst firm Gartner, organizations need to develop more human-centric workplace models to drive performance in such businesses. Aware delivers the unique ability to access and analyze the hidden meaning buried in unstructured data from countless sources of digital communication and human interactions to empower organizations as they adapt to rapidly changing markets and business conditions.

"At Goldman Sachs, we believe in the transformative power of technology and see potential in Aware's ability to connect fragmented data that exists within organizations across many sectors," said David Campbell, Managing Director in the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. "The Aware team addresses information management, data protection and organizational insights at scale through their feature-rich platform that can satisfy the most demanding global enterprises, yet is simple enough to serve the mid-market"

This capital raise follows a $12 million Series B equity investment in December 2020, led by New York-based Spring Mountain Capital with participation from Blue Heron Capital, Allos Ventures, Draper Triangle Ventures, Ohio Innovation Fund, JumpStart, Rev1 Ventures and JobsOhio.

For more information about Aware and its solutions, please visit www.awarehq.com.

About Aware

Aware is the only enterprise-grade collaboration governance platform making sense of human behavioral data for enterprise organizations deploying today's leading collaboration and messaging platforms, including Slack, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Yammer, Workplace from Facebook and more. Aware's comprehensive platform solves common challenges that legal, compliance, information security and IT departments face when rolling out collaboration, including archiving, monitoring, organization insights, DLP, eDiscovery, retention and legal holds. Aware is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Slack compliance partner and a Workplace by Facebook integration partner.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Bringing together traditional and alternative investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management provides clients around the world with a dedicated partnership and focus on long-term performance. As the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), we deliver investment and advisory services for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals, drawing from our deeply connected global network and tailored expert insights, across every region and market—overseeing more than $2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of June 30, 2021. Driven by a passion for our clients' performance, we seek to build long-term relationships based on conviction, sustainable outcomes, and shared success over time. Goldman Sachs Asset Management invests in the full spectrum of alternatives, including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure. Since 2003 the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management comprising more than 75 individuals has invested over $13 billion in companies led by visionary founders and CEOs. We focus exclusively on investments in growth stage and technology-driven companies spanning multiple industries, including enterprise technology, financial technology, consumer and healthcare. Follow us on LinkedIn.

