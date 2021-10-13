$3 Billion Nature Project Launched by BirdLife International, Asian Development Bank and the East Asian Australasian Flyway Partnership at Biodiversity COP15

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BirdLife International, (BLI) along with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the East Asian Australasian Flyway Partnership Secretariat (EAAFP), today launched a new Regional Flyway Initiative (RFI), a large-scale joint program to scale up the protection, restoration and sustainable management of 50+ key wetland sites in the East Asian Australasian Flyway stretching from Siberia and Alaska to New Zealand and Australia. The most threatened of the planet's eight important bird migratory superhighways, the flyway is critical for the livelihoods and well-being of hundreds of millions of people, as well as the annual migration of well over 50 million birds and 200 bird species in Asia and the Pacific.

The initiative was launched at the Biodiversity COP in Kunming, PRC.

BirdLife International, ADB and the EAAFP will join forces together to raise and mobilize finance of $3 billion plus over the next 10-20 years to help protect, restore, and manage priority wetlands along the East Asian-Australian Flyway (EAAF). The flyway's wetlands play a critical role in climate mitigation through carbon sequestration and climate adaptation by protecting the 200 million people who live and work along them from storm surges, sea-level rise and flooding. These wetlands serve as important re-fueling and resting sites for millions of migratory birds and provide sustainable economic livelihoods for thousands of communities including through agriculture, fisheries, eco-tourism and recreation.

Patricia Zurita, BirdLife's CEO, said "BirdLife is proud to join the ADB and the EAAFP in this truly important effort to save and restore such critical habitats for birds and people. With the planet at a tipping point from the biodiversity and climate emergencies, this type of innovative, integrated, large-scale and broad approach is commensurate to the challenges."

"As we rebuild from the pandemic, we must seize the opportunity to secure a green, resilient, and inclusive future," ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said at the launch. "Our Flyway-wide approach is a great example of how we can do this through strong international cooperation. ADB is proud to lead on efforts like this, with a blended approach that brings together effective public and private finance."

Robb Kaler, Chair of EAAFP said in his closing remarks " The restoration and maintenance of ecological connectivity in the Flyway are essential for migratory waterbirds as they play a functional role in the completion of their migratory cycles and ultimately in their survival. The Initiative will support the scaling up of conservation efforts by our Partners for the conservation of wetlands by mainstreaming the Flyway approach in regional and national agendas".

BirdLife will serve as a key delivery partner through its diverse set of national partners present in most of the countries along the flyway.

BirdLife International is the planet's oldest and largest conservation partnership - present in over 115 countries. Known for its unique local to global partnership structure and seminal bird and habitat science, it works to protect and restore nature and birds for people.

