Kennametal to Host Earnings Conference Call & Webcast on First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) will host its first quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings call on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The press release and presentation will be available on the Company's website after market close on November 1, 2021.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

When: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 8 a.m. ET



Hosts: Chris Rossi, President and CEO

Damon Audia, Vice President and CFO



Webcast: The conference call will be broadcast via real-time audio on the Kennametal website at www.kennametal.com. Once on the homepage, select "About Us", "Investor Relations", and then "Events".

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,600 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated approximately $1.8 billion in revenues in fiscal 2021. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

