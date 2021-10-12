BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A.I.M. Mutual's Board of Directors has elected Daniel Landers as Vice President-Chief Operating Officer effective October 1. In this capacity, he continues to report to Michael Standing, President & CEO.

A.I.M. Mutual Names Daniel Landers VP-Chief Operating Officer

As COO, Dan will oversee day-to-day operations and continue to manage sales and marketing for A.I.M. Mutual. Previously, he was VP of Sales & Marketing. He has been with the company since 2002, holding positions as Director of Field Operations, Director of Marketing and Regional Manager in New Hampshire.

In addition, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Paul Kehoe takes on an expanded role, now responsible for Human Resources as well as the Finance and Compliance functions. Paul Kehoe, VP & CFO since 2015, continues to report to Michael Standing.

These appointments streamline operations at the executive level, positioning the company to effectively service an expanded New England territory. A.I.M. Mutual is a regional workers' compensation insurance carrier based in Massachusetts, insuring more than 18,000 businesses.

"These organizational changes are designed to further streamline our Company and position A.I.M. Mutual as the premier workers' compensation insurer in those jurisdictions we serve," said Michael Standing.

A.I.M. Mutual holds a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) from A.M. Best Company, the industry's leading rating agency. The company is sponsored by Associated Industries of Massachusetts, the Commonwealth's largest employer organization.

(PRNewsfoto/A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Compani)

