Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Wins Motor1.com Star Award for Best Value - Dramatic Four-Door Coupe Look Comes to Life with "Parametric Dynamics" Design Theme

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai Elantra Hybrid has won the inaugural Motor1.com Star Award for Best Value. The 2022 Elantra Hybrid demonstrates Hyundai's commitment to expanding its eco-focused lineup of products. Its dramatic exterior and high-tech interior both succeed at getting a strong emotional response from customers. But the Elantra Hybrid still prioritizes fuel economy, with an impressive EPA rating of up to 54 mpg combined.

An Elantra Hybrid by the Pacific Ocean on Nov. 9, 2020.

"We thank the editors at Motor1.com for this award. Based on research, we know that fuel economy remains a top purchase consideration," said Ricky Lao, director of Product Planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The Elantra Hybrid delivers up to 54 mpg combined to meet their demands while delivering a striking design and advanced technologies."

"It was difficult to select just one winner from this group of competitors, but the 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid ended up offering the best blend of creature comforts, driving competence, economical motoring, and aggressive pricing to get the nod," said Motor1.com Senior Editor Brett Evans. "For the owner who wants something comfortable, distinctive, and well-priced, it's hard to improve on the Elantra Hybrid."

Test Criteria for the 2021 Motor1.com Star Awards

Motor1.com's first annual Star Awards considers all new vehicles that have been rated by its team of expert editors. Using a Star Rating system, Motor1.com chose finalists for eight awards (Best Adventure Vehicle, Best Electric Vehicle, Best Family Vehicle, Best Luxury Vehicle, Best Performance Vehicle, Best Truck, Best Value, and Editors' Choice). The final roster of finalists included 17 different vehicles from 12 different automakers.

Motor1.com gathered the contestants for a week of in-person testing in Santa Clarita, California, spending time on the country roads, at Willow Springs International Motorsports Park, and on dusty mountain trails gathering impressions of each product. The team's expert editors discussed the pros and cons of each product before voting for winners in each category.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

