PointsBet Canada adds Dave Rivers as Vice President of Marketing

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, announced today the hiring of Dave Rivers as the new Vice President of Marketing for PointsBet Canada. Rivers will report to PointsBet Canada Chief Commercial Officer Nic Sulsky.

Rivers joins PointsBet Canada from Bell, where he was most recently the Director of Brand Marketing & Sponsorship, responsible for driving the company's national sponsorship strategy and portfolio from contract negotiations to activation and content creation. Rivers joined Bell in 2001 and has also held positions leading digital sales, marketing, and customer experience.

"I've been fortunate over the course of the last 20 years to hone my craft in experiential and digital marketing, and have long been a fierce advocate for technology," said Rivers. "To join a technology company like PointsBet, on the cutting edge of an entirely new industry in Canada, is an incredibly exciting opportunity and one I couldn't possibly pass up."

Prior to 2001, Rivers held senior leadership and ownership positions with three successful start-ups in the travel and marketing industries, each of which achieved significant growth and were subsequently acquired.

"Dave is one of the smartest and most capable marketers in North America and is going to play a key role as we prepare to launch a business that is unique to our roots here in Canada, as well as one that will use its own world-class technology to deliver for our future customers," commented Sulsky. "He's a leader, a creator, a mentor, and community builder. I can't wait to begin our work together and continue to build-out a company that delivers something completely different for the sports betting public in Canada."

A proud Canadian, Rivers self-identifies as First Nations and attended Ryerson University. Outside of the office, Rivers enjoys the Esports movement and advancements to fan engagement, often convincing his friends that multi-screen viewing is a good thing – a point of view that will be incredibly useful in his new role.

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the U.S. and is rapidly expanding its footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, and West Virginia. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, PGAT) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

