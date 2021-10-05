US Agencies and Manufacturing Facilities Respond to International Hunger Crisis

BREVARD, N.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide food insecurity has surged in the last two years. As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, more children are affected and at risk of malnutrition or starvation than ever before. To help combat this growing rate of food insecurity, US government agencies have responded with funding streams, and many manufacturing facilities have expanded production capabilities to meet these demands. Transylvania Vocational Services (TVS), a 501c3 food manufacturing facility on the East Coast, has increased its capacity and overall production of a fortified corn and soybean cereal blend called SuperCereal Plus (SCP).

Image of a child eating SuperCereal Plus. Photo courtesy of World Food Programme.

TVS has been producing and packaging ~13 million lbs. of SCP to aid in global hunger assistance efforts.

SCP is a specially formulated cereal and nutritional supplement that when combined with fresh drinking water (and breastmilk), helps provide complete nutrition for children 6-24 months.

Earlier this year, TVS was contacted by the USDA to support the USAID and World Food Programme with famine relief, and TVS has been producing and packaging ~13 million lbs. of SCP to aid in global hunger assistance efforts.

The manufacturing and packaging process of SCP began collaboratively with the USDA in 2010.

"As a supplier of further processed grain based and dairy commodities to USDA, USAID, and the US Military, TVS is pleased to announce a significant increase in plant capacity to process and package SuperCereal Plus," said TVS VP of Operations Steve Green. "This was made possible by forming a strategic alliance with grain suppliers in the US Midwest along with extensive engineering studies and capital investments in high speed processing and packaging equipment."



Currently TVS's expansion has continued to support SCP production with an overall increase of 55%. Green said, "following 10 years of direct product experience and newly increased plant capacity, we are prepared to support USAID feed programs for another decade."

Over the years, many regions of Africa, Haiti and various other areas of the world have received TVS's SuperCereal Plus nutritional assistance.

"TVS's SuperCereal Plus business and our assistance with international hunger relief is something that we're particularly proud of as an organization," said TVS CEO Jamie Brandenburg. "We worked with the USAID and the World Food Programme to aid in the formulation and development of this complete nutritional supplement, and we fully support our partners as they respond to global hunger relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond."

