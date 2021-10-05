Diverzify Introduces Pavilion Floors to Growing Network of Commercial Service Companies

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverzify, the innovative national leader in commercial flooring installation and interior services, welcomes Pavilion Floors, a Massachusetts-based, full-service commercial flooring company serving the Northeast U.S., to its growing network of brands. Pavilion Floors is a recognized market leader, known for its highly trained, certified labor force that delivers exceptional project results.

"Pavilion Floors brings excellent service quality to our clients and projects in the Northeast region," said Joshua Slater, chief integration officer for Diverzify. "With an intense focus on customer service and quality results, Pavilion Floors is a perfect fit for the Diverzify business network and will be a key asset in service clients and projects in the Northeastern U.S. region."

Pavilion Floors cross-trains and certifies employees on high-demand surfaces, such as carpet, vinyl, rubber, hardwood, engineered hardwood, resinous flooring, polished concrete, ceramic, and stone finishes and has the capabilities to service even the largest projects in the area.

"Pavilion has always been focused on quality results," said Joe Piscitello, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We go to great lengths to assure we have highly skilled labor and project quality control processes that are essential to successful project results."

Diverzify is assembling an industry-leading range of commercial facility services and capabilities, all linked by an advanced shared-services digital platform that delivers consistent, reliable business processes and superior quality. The shared intellectual and physical resources, including the largest direct labor force in North America, enables Diverzify to effectively and efficiently solve virtually any commercial flooring challenge across all industries with unprecedented consistency and performance quality.

Pavilion Floors is being acquired by a subsidiary of Diverzify. Estabrook Advisors LLC served as financial advisor to Pavilion Floors, Inc. and Arent Fox LLP served as the legal advisor. Elizabeth A. Davis of Burke Warren MacKay & Serritella served as legal advisor to Diverzify.

About Diverzify

Formed largely through the combined assets, operations, and resources of commercial flooring industry leaders, Diverzify is an advanced-model vertically integrated commercial flooring resource to commercial construction and facility management professionals worldwide. Currently represented through U.S. service locations with approximately 1,500 employees and service providers, the Diverzify enterprise blends traditional craftsmen service quality with advanced proprietary technologies to establish a new standard of service for the commercial flooring industry. For more information about Diverzify, visit https://www.diverzify.com.

