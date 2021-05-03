How to get in touch with us

KFDA NewsChannel 10

https://www.facebook.com/NewsChannel10/

https://twitter.com/NewsChannel10

Phone:

Main Line: (806) 383-1010

Mail:

KFDA NewsChannel 10

7900 Broadway Dr, Amarillo, TX 79108

Email:

newsroom@newschannel10.com

Telemundo Amarillo:

https://www.telemundoamarillo.com

By KFDA Staff | September 18, 2018 at 12:16 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 10:14 AM

KFDA NewsChannel 10

https://www.facebook.com/NewsChannel10/

https://twitter.com/NewsChannel10

Phone:

Main Line: (806) 383-1010

Mail:

KFDA NewsChannel 10

7900 Broadway Dr, Amarillo, TX 79108

Email:

newsroom@newschannel10.com

Telemundo Amarillo:

https://www.telemundoamarillo.com

https://www.facebook.com/TelemundoAmarillo/

Mundo Amarillo

https://www.facebook.com/mundoamarillo12/

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather

Allan Gwyn: https://www.facebook.com/AllanGwynWX/

Dave Oliver: https://www.facebook.com/DopplerDaveKFDA/

Shelden Breshears: https://www.facebook.com/WeathermanShelden/

NewsChannel 10 Sports

https://www.facebook.com/NewsChannel10Sports/

NewsChannel 10 Sales

Local Sales Manager - Trey.Roach@newschannel10.com

NewsChannel 10 Creative

Ryan Crawford, Marketing Director: rcrawfod@newschannel10.com

Newsroom management:

Brent McClure, General Manager: bmcclure@newschannel10.com

Shawn Venhaus, News Director: svenhaus@newschannel10.com

Kevin Welch, Newsroom Manager: kwelch@newschannel10.com

Kaitlin Johnson, Assistant News Director: kaitlinjohnson@newschannel10.com

Alex Ricarte, Operations Manager: aricarte@newschannel10.com

Cassie Stafford

https://www.facebook.com/CassieStaffordNews/

By KFDA Staff | September 18, 2018 at 12:16 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 10:14 AM

KFDA NewsChannel 10

https://www.facebook.com/NewsChannel10/

https://twitter.com/NewsChannel10

Phone:

Main Line: (806) 383-1010

Mail:

KFDA NewsChannel 10

7900 Broadway Dr, Amarillo, TX 79108

Email:

newsroom@newschannel10.com

Telemundo Amarillo:

https://www.telemundoamarillo.com

https://www.facebook.com/TelemundoAmarillo/

Mundo Amarillo

https://www.facebook.com/mundoamarillo12/

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather

Allan Gwyn: https://www.facebook.com/AllanGwynWX/

Dave Oliver: https://www.facebook.com/DopplerDaveKFDA/

Shelden Breshears: https://www.facebook.com/WeathermanShelden/

NewsChannel 10 Sports

https://www.facebook.com/NewsChannel10Sports/

NewsChannel 10 Sales

Local Sales Manager - Trey.Roach@newschannel10.com

NewsChannel 10 Creative

Ryan Crawford, Marketing Director: rcrawfod@newschannel10.com

NewsChannel 10 Creative

Newsroom management:

Brent McClure, General Manager: bmcclure@newschannel10.com

Shawn Venhaus, News Director: svenhaus@newschannel10.com

Kevin Welch, Newsroom Manager: kwelch@newschannel10.com

Kaitlin Johnson, Assistant News Director: kaitlinjohnson@newschannel10.com

Alex Ricarte, Operations Manager: aricarte@newschannel10.com

Cassie Stafford

https://www.facebook.com/CassieStaffordNews/

https://twitter.com/CassieAStafford

Ali Allison

https://www.facebook.com/aliallison0110/