Closed Captioning/Audio Description on KFDA NewsChannel 10

If you have an immediate or general concern or question about closed captioning or audio description:

Call: 806-383-1010

Ask For: Tim Winn – Chief Engineer/ Brent McClure - General Manager

Fax: 806-383-7178

Email: bmcclure@newschannel10.com

If you want to file a formal complaint about Closed Captioning or Audio Description:

Formal complaints must be submitted in writing directly to KFDA.

This can be done by U. S. Mail, email or fax.

Brent McClure - General Manager

KFDA - 7900 Broadway

Amarillo, Texas 79108

Fax: 806-383-7178

Email: bmcclure@newschannel10.com