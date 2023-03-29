Allington Dental and Braces

2210 Bell St, Amarillo, TX 79106

(806) 290-9918

https://allingtondental.com/

Monday-Friday 8 am - 5 pm; Saturday 9 am - 2 p.m.

Great oral health can last a lifetime! Make sure your little ones & family are on the right track by making regular visits to the dentist. Allington Dental dentists & team members share common beliefs — everyone, no matter their circumstances or needs, deserves the opportunity to thrive. We’re equipping kids and parents with the resources to be successful. Small wins lead to big victories a healthy smile is the beginning of a healthy future.