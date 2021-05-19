About NewsChannel 10

NewsChannel 10 is the leading news source in the Panhandle. We strive to bring you the latest news stories with the most accurate information and as soon as the story breaks.

NewsChannel 10 serves counties throughout Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

We work to bring our viewers the best coverage of local news, weather and sports.

NewsChannel 10 is owned by Gray Television.

Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 91 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets.

You can learn more about Gray Television by visiting their website.

If you would like to contact us, our contact information is available here.

Thank you for making us the most watched news in the Texas Panhandle.