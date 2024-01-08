Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Worker dies after falling off roof, police say

Authorities say say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive. (SOURCE: KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A worker in Minnesota died while on the job after he fell off a roof Thursday morning.

Police in North Mankato said 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena was pronounced dead at the scene at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive.

Officials said Lara-Mena fell about 30 feet from the roof of the commercial building just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Attempts made to resuscitate Lara-Mena were unsuccessful, and the exact cause and manner of his death is being determined by authorities.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is investigating the death along with North Mankato Police.

Copyright 2024 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Event for Monday
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm bringing blizzard conditions
The Amarillo Police Department is issuing a scam warning to residents.
Scam Alert: Phone call posing as Amarillo Police Sgt. threatening arrest or payment
Clovis police identify driver in deadly hit-and-run on Dec. 30
Clovis police identify driver in deadly December hit-and-run
Amarillo police are investigating an early morning robbery at a Toot’n Totum store on South...
Amarillo police investigating robbery at Toot’n Totum on Georgia St
Court documents were filed in Amarillo federal court on Thursday, Jan. 4 that say Keith...
Criminal Complaint: Man charged after ‘threat’ aboard flight that diverted to Amarillo

Latest News

Tiger Woods tees off on the 13th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf...
Tiger Woods, Nike part ways after more than 27 years
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
The White House will review Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s lack of disclosure on his hospital stay
32-year-old Harpreet Singh is now facing criminal trespass and burglary charges, according to...
Alleged art thief in custody after being trapped on roof
This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
Moon landing attempt by US company appears doomed after ‘critical’ fuel leak
Buck McNeely died in his sleep, his son Max said. Buck McNeely was the host of "The...
Buck McNeely, host of popular outdoor show, dies