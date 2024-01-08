Winter weather conditions cause road closures
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Winter weather conditions throughout the area have caused some road closures.
Union County, New Mexico
In Union County, Raton Pass is closed.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office posted about the closure as of 8:26 a.m.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office also posted a list of places to stay in the area if the roads in your route are closed.
Drivers are advised not to seek an alternate route.
Cimarron County, Oklahoma
The Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office announced US 287 in Colorado has been closed from Lamar to the state line. Oklahoma has closed 287 from Boise City to the Colorado State line.
