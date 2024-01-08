Winter weather conditions cause road closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Winter weather conditions throughout the area have caused some road closures.

Union County, New Mexico

In Union County, Raton Pass is closed.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office posted about the closure as of 8:26 a.m.

January 8, 2024 @ 8:26 AM Raton Pass is now CLOSED‼️ Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 8, 2024

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also posted a list of places to stay in the area if the roads in your route are closed.

Drivers are advised not to seek an alternate route.

If you find yourself needing a place to stay during this upcoming winter storm here is a list of the hotels located in... Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 8, 2024

Cimarron County, Oklahoma

The Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office announced US 287 in Colorado has been closed from Lamar to the state line. Oklahoma has closed 287 from Boise City to the Colorado State line.

Due to the incoming weather US 287 in Colorado has been closed from Lamar to state line. Also Oklahoma has closed 287 from Boise City to CO state line. Stay safe. Posted by Cimarron County Sheriffs Office on Monday, January 8, 2024

