TxDOT announces lane closures for US 87 throughout the week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be closing lanes on US 87 throughout the week starting on Wednesday.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the right lane of US 87 in both directions from Willow Creek to Cherry Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for installation of new Amber Alert message boards, according to a press release.

TxDOT officials say throughout the week, both directions of US 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the NE 15th Avenue Bridge for bridge deck reconstruction.

There will also be one lane traffic at various locations from the intersection of RM 1061 and Amarillo Boulevard to US 385 for hot mix laying and recess pavement marking.

TxDOT officials ask drivers to please drive with caution and reduce speed through work zones. For updates, visit the Texas Department of Transportation website.

