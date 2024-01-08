Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘Troubling, traumatic’: Former teacher describes her life after being shot by 6-year-old student

Abby Zwerner opened up about the trauma and struggles she has endured after being shot by a student. (Credit: WTKR via CNN Newsource)
By WTKR Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR) - The former Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student is speaking out.

Abby Zwerner says the past year has changed her life, adding that she suffers from PTSD and depression.

“Troubling. Traumatic. Mostly downs and not ups. I was diagnosed with PTSD. Anxiety has raised. Depression has raised, and that really takes a toll on me emotionally,” she said.

The 26-year-old had to undergo numerous surgeries and spent weeks hospitalized after being shot in the hand and chest.

The former teacher who was shot by her student says her life has changed since the shooting. (Credit: WTKR via CNN Newsource)

“You don’t go into an education career regardless of what age you’re teaching and in the back of your head always have that thought of, ‘Well this could be the day someone brings a weapon and opens up, fires at me.’ That’s not what anyone in the education career should even cross their mind,’” she said.

Zwerner says she has taken on a part-time job outside of the education field to make ends meet.

Her $40 million lawsuit against the school system and key administrators is set to go to trial in January 2025.

Copyright 2024 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Event for Monday
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm bringing blizzard conditions
The Amarillo Police Department is issuing a scam warning to residents.
Scam Alert: Phone call posing as Amarillo Police Sgt. threatening arrest or payment
Clovis police identify driver in deadly hit-and-run on Dec. 30
Clovis police identify driver in deadly December hit-and-run
Amarillo police are investigating an early morning robbery at a Toot’n Totum store on South...
Amarillo police investigating robbery at Toot’n Totum on Georgia St
Court documents were filed in Amarillo federal court on Thursday, Jan. 4 that say Keith...
Criminal Complaint: Man charged after ‘threat’ aboard flight that diverted to Amarillo

Latest News

This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
A moon landing attempt is in jeopardy because of an engine problem, US company says
FILE - Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the...
Pope in major policy address calls for universal ban on surrogacy, says it exploits mother and child
Ruben makes a stop in Wheeler where he meets a local resident that has turned her hobby into a...
Ruben on the Road: Wheeler resident turns hobby into thriving business
Rudolph Williams, a resident for 10 years, said crews boarded his front door shut with plywood...
Apartment complex boarded up with residents still inside, they say
The City of Clovis is hosting a Town Hall meeting to discuss an Affordable Housing Plan and...
City of Clovis Affordable Housing Plan Town Hall rescheduled for February