TPSN Basketball Livestreams for Week of 1/8

Livestreams
Livestreams(TPSN)
By Mike Roden
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will be livestreaming high school basketball games throughout the 2024 season.

Here is this week’s schedule:

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 6 p.m. Caprock at Tascosa (girls only) - To watch, click here.

Friday, Jan. 12, Tascosa at Palo Duro (girls and boys) - To watch, click here.

Friday, Jan. 12, Hereford at Canyon (girls and boys) Audio only - To listen, click here.

