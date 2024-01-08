Grow with Us
School, business closings for Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather conditions

The winter weather conditions around the area have caused some school and business closings for Monday and Tuesday.
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The winter weather conditions around the area have caused some school and business closings for Monday and Tuesday.

To view the full list of school closings, click here.

Dalhart VA Clinic:

The Dalhart VA Clinic will be closed at noon.

Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District:

All DHCHD clinics will be closed today at 11:00 a.m., according to a social media post.

The emergency room entrance is on the corner of Denver and E. 16th Street.

Dalhart Chamber of Commerce:

The Dalhart Chamber of Commerce announced it would close the office due to winter weather and low visibility.

Cannon Air Force Base:

Cannon Air Force Base is dismissing non-mission essential personnel early today.

Medical appointments scheduled for after 11:00 a.m. will be rescheduled, according to a social media post.

The CDC and school-aged children programs will close at noon, and parents are encouraged to pick children up as soon as possible.

To add your business or event to our closings list, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.

