School, business closings for Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather conditions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The winter weather conditions around the area have caused some school and business closings for Monday and Tuesday.

Dalhart VA Clinic:

The Dalhart VA Clinic will be closed at noon.

Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District:

All DHCHD clinics will be closed today at 11:00 a.m., according to a social media post.

The emergency room entrance is on the corner of Denver and E. 16th Street.

Dalhart Chamber of Commerce:

The Dalhart Chamber of Commerce announced it would close the office due to winter weather and low visibility.

Cannon Air Force Base:

Cannon Air Force Base is dismissing non-mission essential personnel early today.

Medical appointments scheduled for after 11:00 a.m. will be rescheduled, according to a social media post.

The CDC and school-aged children programs will close at noon, and parents are encouraged to pick children up as soon as possible.

