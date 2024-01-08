Ruben on the Road: Wheeler resident turns hobby into thriving business

WHEELER, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben makes a stop in Wheeler where he meets a local resident that has turned her hobby into a thriving business.

Misty Copeland, owner of 7M Custom Designs, says about five years ago, her friend Kim Justice thought Copeland would be pretty good at her hobby.

“She had seen something on Facebook, and so I got to looking around at a specific design I thought would make my business grow and found these nativities,” said Copeland.

Copeland says with her design, people can turn it around and it will have their name on the backside. People won’t have to store it away for Christmas.

“But I sold 93 of these the first year I got started, and that pretty much kick started my business,” said Copeland.

Copeland says she thought it would just be a side job and she would maybe go back to work in the school system, but she hasn’t been without an order for five years.

“Wheeler’s my hometown, but my husband was in Comanche where I met him. I was working down there at a school and most of my business still to this day, about 75%, is back in Comanche, Oklahoma,” said Copeland.

Cornhole boards area major seller, Copeland says, along with the Wahoo boards. People will ask her if she can make a sign for them, and she’ll tell them she’ll try anything once.

“Support is great, support here in Wheeler as well as Comanche. And it’s kind of a ministry for me because I get to do, like when somebody needs help fundraising, you know the kids on the basketball team and back in Comanche, I can make something and give it to them and they can raffle it off or whatever they want to do,” said Copeland.

When she has local friends and family that need help in certain situations, Copeland says she can make something for people to auction off and they can raise that money they need.

“About 90% of my business is on Facebook. They can just get on my page 7M Custom Designs and ask me if I can do it, and I can certainly try,” said Copeland.

