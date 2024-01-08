Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Ruben on the Road: Wheeler resident turns hobby into thriving business

Ruben makes a stop in Wheeler where he meets a local resident that has turned her hobby into a...
Ruben makes a stop in Wheeler where he meets a local resident that has turned her hobby into a thriving business.(KFDA)
By Ruben Flores
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELER, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben makes a stop in Wheeler where he meets a local resident that has turned her hobby into a thriving business.

Misty Copeland, owner of 7M Custom Designs, says about five years ago, her friend Kim Justice thought Copeland would be pretty good at her hobby.

“She had seen something on Facebook, and so I got to looking around at a specific design I thought would make my business grow and found these nativities,” said Copeland.

Copeland says with her design, people can turn it around and it will have their name on the backside. People won’t have to store it away for Christmas.

“But I sold 93 of these the first year I got started, and that pretty much kick started my business,” said Copeland.

Copeland says she thought it would just be a side job and she would maybe go back to work in the school system, but she hasn’t been without an order for five years.

“Wheeler’s my hometown, but my husband was in Comanche where I met him. I was working down there at a school and most of my business still to this day, about 75%, is back in Comanche, Oklahoma,” said Copeland.

Cornhole boards area major seller, Copeland says, along with the Wahoo boards. People will ask her if she can make a sign for them, and she’ll tell them she’ll try anything once.

“Support is great, support here in Wheeler as well as Comanche. And it’s kind of a ministry for me because I get to do, like when somebody needs help fundraising, you know the kids on the basketball team and back in Comanche, I can make something and give it to them and they can raffle it off or whatever they want to do,” said Copeland.

When she has local friends and family that need help in certain situations, Copeland says she can make something for people to auction off and they can raise that money they need.

“About 90% of my business is on Facebook. They can just get on my page 7M Custom Designs and ask me if I can do it, and I can certainly try,” said Copeland.

Copyright 2024 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Event for Monday
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm bringing blizzard conditions
The Amarillo Police Department is issuing a scam warning to residents.
Scam Alert: Phone call posing as Amarillo Police Sgt. threatening arrest or payment
Clovis police identify driver in deadly hit-and-run on Dec. 30
Clovis police identify driver in deadly December hit-and-run
Amarillo police are investigating an early morning robbery at a Toot’n Totum store on South...
Amarillo police investigating robbery at Toot’n Totum on Georgia St
Court documents were filed in Amarillo federal court on Thursday, Jan. 4 that say Keith...
Criminal Complaint: Man charged after ‘threat’ aboard flight that diverted to Amarillo

Latest News

The City of Clovis is hosting a Town Hall meeting to discuss an Affordable Housing Plan and...
City of Clovis Affordable Housing Plan Town Hall rescheduled for February
2ND CUP: 76th annual Randall County Junior Livestock Show
2ND CUP: 76th annual Randall County Junior Livestock Show
The Amarillo Police Department is issuing a scam warning to residents.
Scam Alert: Phone call posing as Amarillo Police Sgt. threatening arrest or payment
The City of Clovis is hosting a Town Hall meeting on Monday to discuss an Affordable Housing...
City of Clovis discussing affordable housing plan at Town Hall meeting on Monday