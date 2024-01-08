Officials searching for missing 83-year-old man from Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for a man missing from Beaver, Oklahoma.

Officials say 83-year-old Jack Morrison was last seen on January 7 in the area of Avenue F and 9th Street in Beaver. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, white t-shirt, dark navy sweat pants and house moccasins.

He is driving a 2000 maroon Dodge Dakota with the Oklahoma license plate CZM267.

Officials say he has Dementia, COPD and Diabetes, but has no insulin with him.

If you know where he may be, call 911.

Beaver County Sheriff's Office has asked for help locating a man with dementia who is missing. Jack Morrison is believed... Posted by Booker Fire Department on Sunday, January 7, 2024

Copyright 2024 KFDA. All rights reserved.