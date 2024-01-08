Officials searching for missing 83-year-old man from Beaver County

Grow with Us
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for a man missing from Beaver, Oklahoma.

Officials say 83-year-old Jack Morrison was last seen on January 7 in the area of Avenue F and 9th Street in Beaver. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, white t-shirt, dark navy sweat pants and house moccasins.

He is driving a 2000 maroon Dodge Dakota with the Oklahoma license plate CZM267.

Officials say he has Dementia, COPD and Diabetes, but has no insulin with him.

If you know where he may be, call 911.

Posted by Booker Fire Department on Sunday, January 7, 2024

