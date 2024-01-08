Dibba puts up 23 as Abilene Christian knocks off UT Rio Grande Valley 91-89 in OT

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba’s 23 points, JV Seat scored the game winner late and Abilene Christian beat UT Rio Grande Valley 91-89 in overtime on Saturday night.

Hasan Abdul-Hakim converted a three-point play that gave UT Rio Grande Valley an 89-88 lead with nine seconds left. Kavion McClain missed a layup with a second left and Seat scored on the putback. Hunter Jack Madden added a free throw for Abilene Christian to end it.

Dibba added six rebounds for the Wildcats (6-8, 1-2 Western Athletic Conference). Madden scored 17 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 8 from the line. Leonardo Bettiol shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds. Seat scored four points.

The Vaqueros (4-11, 0-4) were led by Hasan Abdul-Hakim, who posted 26 points and six rebounds. Elijah Elliott, who hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime tied 80-all, finished with 12 points, eight assists and two steals. In addition, Ahren Freeman finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.