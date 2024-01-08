Grow with Us
City of Clovis Affordable Housing Plan Town Hall rescheduled for February

The City of Clovis is hosting a Town Hall meeting to discuss an Affordable Housing Plan and...
The City of Clovis is hosting a Town Hall meeting to discuss an Affordable Housing Plan and housing needs in the area.(Source: City of Clovis)
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis is rescheduling its town hall meeting to discuss an Affordable Housing Plan and housing needs in the area.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8, and will now be rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.

The town hall will be held in person at the Clovis-Carver Public Library, 701 N. Main St., at the Ingram Room. It will be facilitated by city’s consultant and Consensus Planning.

For questions or more information, contact the City of Clovis at cburroughes@cityofclovis.org or Consensus Planning at fishman@consensusplanning.com.

