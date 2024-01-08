Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Buck McNeely, host of popular outdoor show, dies

Buck McNeely died in his sleep, his son Max said. Buck McNeely was the host of "The...
Buck McNeely died in his sleep, his son Max said. Buck McNeely was the host of "The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely," a popular outdoor show.(Courtesy of family)
By Amber Ruch and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - The host of popular outdoor TV show “The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely” has died, his son announced on Facebook.

In the post on The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely Facebook page, Max McNeely said he was told on Sunday that his father Buck died in his sleep.

“Even though Buck is gone, the show will go on as I have been preparing for this my whole life,” Max McNeely said in the post.

Buck McNeely started the show as a college project at Southeast Missouri State University, his son said.

The show was launched in 1985. It grew and aired on more than 550 TV stations globally, becoming the largest syndicated outdoors show in the world, Max McNeely said.

The TV series is described as “exciting adventures shot on location, internationally and domestically” with celebrity guests that also draw attention to conservation issues.

Buck McNeely was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in 1960, according to his biography. Because his father served in the U.S. Air Force, he moved a lot as a child, going to Texas, The Philippines, Washington D.C. and California by the time he was in first grade.

He learned to enjoy the outdoors in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and San Joaquin Valley of California.

Buck McNeely leaves behind a wife and two sons.

Copyright 2024 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Event for Monday
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm bringing blizzard conditions
The Amarillo Police Department is issuing a scam warning to residents.
Scam Alert: Phone call posing as Amarillo Police Sgt. threatening arrest or payment
Clovis police identify driver in deadly hit-and-run on Dec. 30
Clovis police identify driver in deadly December hit-and-run
Amarillo police are investigating an early morning robbery at a Toot’n Totum store on South...
Amarillo police investigating robbery at Toot’n Totum on Georgia St
Court documents were filed in Amarillo federal court on Thursday, Jan. 4 that say Keith...
Criminal Complaint: Man charged after ‘threat’ aboard flight that diverted to Amarillo

Latest News

Tiger Woods tees off on the 13th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf...
Tiger Woods, Nike part ways after more than 27 years
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
The White House will review Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s lack of disclosure on his hospital stay
32-year-old Harpreet Singh is now facing criminal trespass and burglary charges, according to...
Alleged art thief in custody after being trapped on roof
This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
Moon landing attempt by US company appears doomed after ‘critical’ fuel leak