Blowing Blizzard Monday

A few showers are pushing across the region pre-sunrise today, and we’re also seeing the warmest temperatures we’ll see today, before sunrise. After the sun comes up, skies will begin to cloud over, winds turn out of the north, and snow chances increase. We’ll see afternoon temperatures in the 30°s, winds whipping at 25-35 mph with gusts upwards and around 50-60+ mph. Further up north, snow chances are higher, where a couple of inches could be seen, but with the winds, solid accumulations will be hard to predict. Very cold wind chills are expected Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2024 KFDA. All rights reserved.