Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Blowing Blizzard Monday

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few showers are pushing across the region pre-sunrise today, and we’re also seeing the warmest temperatures we’ll see today, before sunrise. After the sun comes up, skies will begin to cloud over, winds turn out of the north, and snow chances increase. We’ll see afternoon temperatures in the 30°s, winds whipping at 25-35 mph with gusts upwards and around 50-60+ mph. Further up north, snow chances are higher, where a couple of inches could be seen, but with the winds, solid accumulations will be hard to predict. Very cold wind chills are expected Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2024 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert weather event for January 8
FIRST ALERT: Another Winter Storm Monday
The Amarillo Police Department is issuing a scam warning to residents.
Scam Alert: Phone call posing as Amarillo Police Sgt. threatening arrest or payment
Clovis police identify driver in deadly hit-and-run on Dec. 30
Clovis police identify driver in deadly December hit-and-run
Amarillo police are investigating an early morning robbery at a Toot’n Totum store on South...
Amarillo police investigating robbery at Toot’n Totum on Georgia St
Court documents were filed in Amarillo federal court on Thursday, Jan. 4 that say Keith...
Criminal Complaint: Man charged after ‘threat’ aboard flight that diverted to Amarillo

Latest News

First Alert weather event for January 8
FIRST ALERT: Another Winter Storm Monday
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
A Cold, Snowy, Windy, and Ugly Monday
Sunday Outlook with Tanner
Sunday Outlook with Tanner