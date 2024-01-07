More Wintry Weather On the Way

Grow with Us
By Tanner Brammer
Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! We’ll see winds pick up for today, blowing at about 15-25 mph accompanied by mostly cloudy skies. Luckily, temperatures will warm up to the upper 40′s and lower 50′s, so it won’t be brutally cold. Our main eye is on Monday, where we’ll see a combination of cold, snow, and wind. Winds will be about 25-40 mph while snow is falling during the day on Monday so reduced visibility will be a major concern. Snow accumulations are more likely north and less likely south. We’ll quiet back down for the middle of the work week before another system potentially enters the area Friday.

