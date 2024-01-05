Grow with Us
FIRST ALERT: Another Winter Storm Monday

By Shelden Breshears and Kevin Selle
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fresh off the heels of our most recent First Alert event, we’re watching for the possibility of more winter weather impacts across our region.

One of two tracks looks more likely as of right now, either way we'll see cold and windy...
One of two tracks looks more likely as of right now, either way we'll see cold and windy conditions.(KFDA)

Latest models are showing an incoming low-pressure system approaching our area on Monday afternoon and lasting into the nighttime hours. One of two tracks are likely to come to fruition with this system, each bringing winter weather threats with it.

As of Saturday afternoon, the more northerly track is looking more likely, giving a lower chance of snowfall across the southern part of the area. Still, accumulation will be possible in a few cities.

Monday Storm Impacts
Monday Storm Impacts(maxuser | KFDA)

In areas that see snowfall, pairing moisture with the winds could lead to blizzard conditions, causing low-visibility and snow drifting. As we head into the overnight period, wind chills in the coldest areas could drop down to around 0°F.

Blizzard Warning
Blizzard Warning(KFDA)

We’ll continue to monitor through the rest of this weekend and update this story regularly.

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

