City of Clovis discussing affordable housing plan at Town Hall meeting on Monday

The City of Clovis is hosting a Town Hall meeting on Monday to discuss an Affordable Housing Plan and housing needs in the area.
The City of Clovis is hosting a Town Hall meeting on Monday to discuss an Affordable Housing Plan and housing needs in the area.(Source: City of Clovis)
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - The City of Clovis is hosting a Town Hall meeting on Monday to discuss an Affordable Housing Plan and housing needs in the area.

The Town Hall meeting will be held in person on Monday, Jan. 8 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Clovis-Carver Public Library at the Ingram Room. It will be facilitated by city’s consultant and Consensus Planning.

For questions or more information, contact the City of Clovis at cburroughes@cityofclovis.org or Consensus Planning at fishman@consensusplanning.com.

