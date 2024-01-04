AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A winter storm will move across the Panhandle on Thursday. Most of the morning will be dry with precipitation beginning across the west midday and developing east through the afternoon. With temperatures near and just above freezing through the daylight hours a wintry mix of rain changing to snow is likely. After dark as the atmosphere cools most of the rain will change to snow and continue through the evening and after midnight. Two to four inches are possible across the central portion of the region including Amarillo. The northwestern part of the region could see four to six inches of accumulation. Hazardous driving conditions are possible after dark with accumulating snow on the roads. The storm should pull away from the area early Friday and the precipitation will end from west to east.

Copyright 2024 KFDA. All rights reserved.