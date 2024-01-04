Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Snow

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A winter storm will move across the Panhandle on Thursday. Most of the morning will be dry with precipitation beginning across the west midday and developing east through the afternoon. With temperatures near and just above freezing through the daylight hours a wintry mix of rain changing to snow is likely. After dark as the atmosphere cools most of the rain will change to snow and continue through the evening and after midnight. Two to four inches are possible across the central portion of the region including Amarillo. The northwestern part of the region could see four to six inches of accumulation. Hazardous driving conditions are possible after dark with accumulating snow on the roads. The storm should pull away from the area early Friday and the precipitation will end from west to east.

Copyright 2024 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager has died after a crash near Dalhart on New Year’s Eve.
Cactus teenager killed in crash near Dalhart on New Year’s Eve
Randall County Sheriff's Office logo
Randall County officials recover diesel after over 750 gallons stolen
First Alert: Winter weather event tomorrow into Friday morning
First Alert: Winter Weather Event Thursday and Thursday Night
baby Sterling, the first baby born at BSA in 2024 (Source: BSA)
BSA and NWTHS welcome first babies of the year
Fire crews responded to a fire at a mobile home on Prescott Street near Scottsdale Avenue...
Mobile home catches fire on Prescott Street near I-27

Latest News

Snow
First Alert Weather Event 11/24
Strong System To Bring Winter Weather Tomorrow
First Alert: Winter weather event tomorrow into Friday morning
First Alert: Winter Weather Event Thursday and Thursday Night
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In