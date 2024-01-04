First Alert: Winter storm Thursday into Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A winter storm will move across the Panhandle today, causing the potential for travel impacts this evening through the night and possibly into tomorrow morning.

After a foggy morning, a wintry mix of rain and snow will develop across the western counties around lunchtime. Across the NewsChannel10 viewing area, the precipitation may start off as a brief period of rain before changing to snow later this evening.

A wintry mix of rain and snow will likely move in first, leading to cold rain, inhibiting the ability of snow to stick. (KFDA)

There may be some heavier bands of snow as the center of the low pressure system moves across the TX Panhandle this evening, which will likely cause some negative impacts as people are traveling home from work (accumulations on the roadways and reduced visibility). Even though temperatures will be slightly above freezing at this point, some accumulation on the roadways will still be possible if the snow falls heavy enough.

While rain will still be seen for some, precipitation looks to change over to snow for most after the sun goes down. (KFDA)

After dark as the atmosphere begins to cool, accumulations will start to become more likely and pile up. On top of that, it is possible we could see some wraparound moisture provide us with a second round of snow overnight, which would increase accumulations. Not only are snow accumulations overnight a concern, but freezing of moisture on roadways overnight will be a concern as well, possibly creating some icy conditions for Friday morning.

We should be clear of precipitation by tomorrow afternoon. We will also see the sun come out in some places late tomorrow which will help aid in some melting of any accumulated snow.

Snow amounts look to be highest across the northwest part of the area, where it will be cold enough to support pure snow for the entirety of the event, some of which could feature some heavy bands of snow.

Our northwestern counties should expect the most snow, with lower totals the further south you go. (KFDA)

For the central part of the area, temperatures will be slightly warmer, which will not only cause a possible brief period of rain toward the beginning, but also a bit of a melting period as the rain changes over to snow.

For the southeast, temperatures will likely be too warm to support any significant snowfall, so they’ll likely see mostly rain (with maybe a couple of snow showers mixed in).

