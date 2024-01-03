Grow with Us
TPSN District Basketball Livestreams for Friday, 1/5

By Mike Roden
Published: Jan. 3, 2024
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will livestream the top girls and boys district basketball games this season.

Here is this week’s lineup:

Friday, Jan. 5th

Randall at Canyon games (girls and boys), click here. (this is an audio only stream)

Amarillo High at Caprock game (girls only), click here. (this is a video and audio stream)

