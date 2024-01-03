Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

First Alert: Winter Weather Event Thursday and Thursday Night

By Dave Oliver and Kevin Selle
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A winter storm will move across the Panhandle on Thursday. Precipitation will begin midday across the western part of the region leaving the morning dry.

Forecast Radar
Forecast Radar(KFDA)

A wintry mix of rain and snow will develop across the western counties around lunchtime. Across the Newschannel 10 Texas counties the precipitation will likely begin as rain, with temperatures just above freezing.

Forecast Radar
Forecast Radar(KFDA)

As the storm center moves west to east across the region the airmass will begin to cool and rain will begin to change from rain to snow from west to east. Initially and through the daylight hours with temperatures at or above freezing some light accumulations are possible on elevated and grassy surfaces but roads should be primarily wet.

Forecast Radar
Forecast Radar(KFDA)

After dark as the atmosphere begins to cool and the changeover to snow quickens expect to see accumulating snow, including on roads. Snow and some mix will continue through the evening and for some areas after midnight, ending around daybreak on Friday. Across the central portion of the Panhandle 2-4 inches of wet snow are possible, portions of the northwestern part of the region could see 4-6 inches.

Forecast Radar
Forecast Radar(KFDA)

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have snow pictures you would like to share with us? Submit them here for a chance to be featured online and on TV:

Copyright 2024 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager has died after a crash near Dalhart on New Year’s Eve.
Cactus teenager killed in crash near Dalhart on New Year’s Eve
Randall County Sheriff's Office logo
Randall County officials recover diesel after over 750 gallons stolen
baby Sterling, the first baby born at BSA in 2024 (Source: BSA)
BSA and NWTHS welcome first babies of the year
Fire crews responded to a fire at a mobile home on Prescott Street near Scottsdale Avenue...
Mobile home catches fire on Prescott Street near I-27

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Snow
Snow
First Alert Weather Event 11/24
Strong System To Bring Winter Weather Tomorrow
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In