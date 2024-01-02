Grow with Us
Texas Panhandle high school basketball weekly rankings

VIDEO: Texas Panhandle high school basketball weekly rankings
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - These rankings are via the TABC (Texas Association of Basketball Coaches) poll as of January 1st.

5A Boys

7. Amarillo High

12. Palo Duro

4A Boys

3. Randall

16. Canyon

17. West Plains

3A Boys

15. Childress

2A Boys

23. Farwell

25. Wellington

1A Boys

4. Texline

9. Nazareth

14. Wildorado

5A Girls

3. Amarillo High

22. Caprock

4A Girls

9. Canyon

10. Randall

3A Girls

16. Spearman

2A Girls

3. Farwell

5. Panhandle

8. Clarendon

11. Wellington

1A Girls

5. Nazareth

21. McLean

