SONIC adds nutty flavor combo to its menu

The new Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(Gray News) - SONIC is kicking off 2024 with a new cheeseburger and milkshake flavor that might sound a little nuts.

Starting Jan. 8, you can head to your local SONIC to taste the Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger and the Peanut Butter Bacon Shake.

SONIC says that the “flavors may sound too extreme, but don’t knock ‘em until you try ‘em!”

The burger features two beef patties layered with peanut butter, bacon, grilled onions and cheese on a bun.

If you are craving something sweet, the milkshake mixes peanut butter and bacon with vanilla soft serve. It is topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

The new Peanut Butter Bacon Shake is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.
“Peanut butter and bacon is not a combination you’d expect on a cheeseburger, and you definitely wouldn’t think to combine these flavors into a shake,” said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. “We did it once with the Pickle Juice Slush, and we’re doing it again with this latest ‘this-seems-weird-but-I-have-to-try-it’ combination that you can experience either on a cheeseburger or in a shake.”

The burger and milkshake will be on the menu until Feb. 4.

