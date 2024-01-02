Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

5 crewmembers found dead on coast guard plane involved in crash at Japanese airport, reports say

A plane has caught fire on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda airport after apparently colliding...
A plane has caught fire on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda airport after apparently colliding with a plane operated by the Japanese coast guard.(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press and MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TTOKYO (AP) — A passenger plane collided with a Japanese coast guard aircraft and burst into flames on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday, officials said.

NHK TV reported that all occupants of Japan Airlines flight JAL-516, believed to total 379 people, got out safely before the plane was entirely engulfed in flames. The Japanese coast guard said the pilot of its plane had escaped. NHK reported that the five other crewmembers had been found dead.

Local TV video showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway. The area around the wing then caught fire. Footage an hour later showed the plane fully on fire.

NHK TV said the plane was an Airbus A-350 that had flown from Shin Chitose airport, near the city of Sapporo, to Haneda.

Coast Guard spokesperson Yoshinori Yanagishima confirmed the collision between the passenger plane and its flight MA-722, a Bombardier Dash-8.

Swede Anton Deibe, 17, who was a passenger on the Japan Airlines plane, told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that “the entire cabin was filled with smoke within a few minutes. We threw ourselves down on the floor. Then the emergency doors were opened and we threw ourselves at them.

“The smoke in the cabin stung like hell. It was a hell. We have no idea where we are going so we just run out into the field. It was chaos,” added Deibe, who was traveling with his parents and sister.

Kyodo said the coast guard plane, which is based at Haneda, had been due to head to Niigata to deliver relief goods to residents affected by a deadly earthquake in the region on Monday that killed at least 48 people.

Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many people travel over the New Year holidays.

___

Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was arrested for DWI after they say she...
Officials: Woman arrested for DWI after refusing to stop for Carson County deputy
Ruben makes a stop in Canyon to visit a local honey farm and learns what makes them thrive in...
Ruben on the Road: Creek House Honey Farm thriving in the Texas Panhandle
Logan Lose, 16, was supposed to fly to Cleveland. Instead, he took the wrong flight and ended...
16-year-old passenger boards wrong flight, ends up in Puerto Rico
One person has died after a crash on Amarillo Boulevard West and Tennessee on Friday afternoon.
Amarillo police: 1 dead, another hospitalized after crash at Amarillo Blvd and Tennessee
Two Texas Panhandle fire departments are implementing a new alert system to prevent collisions...
Dalhart, Hartley fire departments implementing ‘HAAS Alert System’ for safer roads

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Fighting reported in southern Gaza city after Israel says it is pulling thousands of troops from other areas
Sandra Lemire, 47, went missing in May 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online....
Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says
A man has been living in limbo, not knowing what happened to his mother, who suddenly...
Son hopeful remains found in submerged van belong to his missing mother
Photographed at Yale New Haven are, from left: daughter Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on Jan....
Family welcomes twins born minutes apart but in separate years