Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

G.O.A.T. of the Week: Erin Mims

VIDEO: G.O.A.T. of the Week: Erin Mims
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Erin Mims does it all for the Palo Duro Lady Dons.

From volleyball to basketball to track, Mims gives her all to PD athletics.

“When she came to us, she was naturally a leader.” Palo Duro girls basketball head coach AJ Johnson said of Mims. “Her dad is our head football coach. Her mother players for me on the ‘98 championship team that we had here at Palo Duro. The team that went to the state championship. So Erin, she kind of grew into it.”

It wasn’t always easy for Mims after moving to Palo Duro early on in high school, but she’s turned into a great leader for the Lady Dons and earned the respect of her teammates with a few years at Palo Duro now under belt.

“It definitely took time, it took trust and it took being flexible.” Mims said of earning her role as a team leader. “It wasn’t the easiest thing... but I’m actually excited now. I’m actually excited over the friendships and relationships that I have now.”

Mims was an all-district selection in volleyball and she currently leads the Lady Dons basketball team in rebounding.

However, it’s the intangible elements that truly make Mims a special player.

“This is really important because it’s my last year. I want to go out with them remembering me as a kind person, as a leader, as a hard worker, and as someone they can talk to.” Mims said.

“She’s done a good job at her leadership, her work habits, she comes everyday, she’s ready to practice.” Johnson said of Mims. “She does everything that we ask for as a leader in our program. She’s one of those kinds of kids.”

In her time with the program, Mims has helped foster a culture of winning at Palo Duro and it’s very clear that her teammates and coaches have been grateful to have her as a Lady Don.

Copyright 2024 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was arrested for DWI after they say she...
Officials: Woman arrested for DWI after refusing to stop for Carson County deputy
One person has died after a crash on Amarillo Boulevard West and Tennessee on Friday afternoon.
Amarillo police: 1 dead, another hospitalized after crash at Amarillo Blvd and Tennessee
Ruben makes a stop in Canyon to visit a local honey farm and learns what makes them thrive in...
Ruben on the Road: Creek House Honey Farm thriving in the Texas Panhandle
Logan Lose, 16, was supposed to fly to Cleveland. Instead, he took the wrong flight and ended...
16-year-old passenger boards wrong flight, ends up in Puerto Rico
Eleazar Suarez, sentenced for 2022 Tri-State Fair shooting
Man sentenced for 2022 Tri-State Fair shooting

Latest News

McKenzie Smith's game-tying three in 4OT takes home play of the year at NewsChannel10.
Top 5 plays from the Texas Panhandle in 2023
Palo Duro's Victor Juarez celebrates after hitting back-to-back threes in win over Randall.
Texas Panhandle high school basketball weekly rankings
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Rylee Robinson, Jack Simone and Fantasy Football
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Rylee Robinson, Jack Simone and Fantasy Football
SPORTS DRIVE: Rylee Robinson chats with us about the Rose Bowl
SPORTS DRIVE: Rylee Robinson chats with us about the Rose Bowl