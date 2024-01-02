Grow with Us
An Active Weather Pattern

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Tuesday! Models have trended drier toward precipitation for today, so while one or two cities could see a brief rain or snow shower here and there, most will remain dry. In fact, some places will see a few peeks of sunshine later in the day. Tomorrow looks to be fairly calm and pleasant, before the chance for rain and snow goes back up for late Thursday into early Friday. Places toward the north will be more favored to see snow with a good bit of cold air locked in place during this event, while places like Amarillo and cities southward will likely see a mainly rain event (with a couple of snowflakes possible).

