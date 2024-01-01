Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas A&M-Commerce plays TCU following Brewer’s 22-point game

Texas A&M-Commerce visits the TCU Horned Frogs after Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 22 points in the Lions’ 130-53 win against the Arlington Baptist Patriots
(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) at TCU Horned Frogs (10-2)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -24; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce faces the TCU Horned Frogs after Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 22 points in Texas A&M-Commerce's 130-53 victory against the Arlington Baptist Patriots.

The Horned Frogs have gone 6-0 in home games. TCU is third in the Big 12 scoring 86.5 points while shooting 50.1% from the field.

The Lions are 1-5 on the road. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TCU makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-Commerce has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Texas A&M-Commerce scores 8.4 more points per game (76.9) than TCU gives up (68.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.7 steals for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is averaging 16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for TCU.

Alonzo Dodd is averaging 5.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Lions. Brewer is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash on Amarillo Boulevard West and Tennessee on Friday afternoon.
Amarillo police: 1 dead, another hospitalized after crash at Amarillo Blvd and Tennessee
Eleazar Suarez, sentenced for 2022 Tri-State Fair shooting
Man sentenced for 2022 Tri-State Fair shooting
Two Texas Panhandle fire departments are implementing a new alert system to prevent collisions...
Dalhart, Hartley fire departments implementing ‘HAAS Alert System’ for safer roads
‘A year of rebuilding’: Take a look at the top stories of 2023
‘A year of rebuilding’: Take a look at the top stories of 2023
Despite a national report indicating a holiday retail surge for local businesses, Apricot Lane...
Amarillo boutique ‘Apricot Lane’ continues to thrive despite holiday sales slump

Latest News

Dallas Stars
Canadiens bring losing streak into game against the Stars
Stroud has 213 yards and TD as Texans improve playoff hopes with 26-3 win over Titans
Cowboys feel playoff-tested after strange win over Lions that followed pair of road losses
Brewer leads Texas A&M-Commerce against TCU after 22-point game