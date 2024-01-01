SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Rylee Robinson, Jack Simone and Fantasy Football
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Rylee Robinson, Jack Simone and NewsChannel 10′s Fantasy Football winner on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Rylee Robinson, NewsChannel 10 Sports:
NewsChannel 10 Sports Reporter Rylee Robinson chats with us about the Rose Bowl between Michigan and Alabama, her friendly wager with KJ Doyle and more!
Jack Simone, NBA Writer:
NBA writer Jack Simone talks to us about the current state of the Dallas Mavericks, MVP race and more!
NewsChannel 10 Fantasy Football:
KJ Doyle wraps up NewsChannel 10′s Fantasy Football matchups and shares details of Preston Moore and Kyle Arrant’s trades!
