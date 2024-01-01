SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Rylee Robinson, Jack Simone and Fantasy Football

Grow with Us
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:22 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Rylee Robinson, Jack Simone and NewsChannel 10′s Fantasy Football winner on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Rylee Robinson, NewsChannel 10 Sports:

NewsChannel 10 Sports Reporter Rylee Robinson chats with us about the Rose Bowl between Michigan and Alabama, her friendly wager with KJ Doyle and more!

Jack Simone, NBA Writer:

NBA writer Jack Simone talks to us about the current state of the Dallas Mavericks, MVP race and more!

NewsChannel 10 Fantasy Football:

KJ Doyle wraps up NewsChannel 10′s Fantasy Football matchups and shares details of Preston Moore and Kyle Arrant’s trades!

