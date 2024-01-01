Officials: Woman arrested for DWI after refusing to stop for Carson County deputy

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was arrested for DWI after they say she refused to stop for Carson County officials.

Officials say on Jan. 1, the Carson County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from Potter County for a vehicle pursuit Carson County was involved in.

A woman was driving west on I-40 in the wrong lane of traffic and was refusing to stop for the Carson County unit attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

Officials say the driver continued into Potter County and eventually stopped in the area of Pullman Road.

Potter County deputies arrived to assist and were told by the Carson County deputy that the driver admitted to drinking.

Officials say the driver was taken to the Potter County Detention Center where sobriety exercises were given. When the exercises were completed, the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

